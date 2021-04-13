Trial for accused cop killer set to begin in July

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on March 22, 2021.
A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing San Antonio police detective Benjamin Marconi in 2016.
Otis McKane's trial will begin July 12 after jury selection concluded Friday. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in 2019 he would pursue the death penalty in McKane's case.
"When I ran for District Attorney in 2018, I promised the citizens of Bexar County that I would seek the death penalty only in the worst of the worst cases. The facts of this case meet that standard. After months of reviewing all of the evidence in this case, as well as meeting with and considering the wishes of Detective Marconi's family, my capital crimes committee and I have elected to seek the death penalty. This decision was made after much debate about the options available to me and I believe that the cold and calculating nature of the defendant's conduct in this case deserves the death penalty."
McKane is alleged to have killed Marconi in an ambush-style attack outside of San Antonio Police headquarters in November 2016. McKane confessed to killing Marconi, saying he was angry with the police for not helping with his custody battle.
McKane's trial was postponed in March 2020 after judicial leaders suspended jury service and trials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jury selection restarted last month.