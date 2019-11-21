SAN ANTONIO — A judge ruled on Wednesday Emond Johnson will not be granted a change of venue in a trial for the deadly 2017 Ingram Square fire.

His attorneys were trying to get the trial moved, saying there is no way he could get a fair trail. They cited public outrage over his alleged actions. Johnson is charged with murder after San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem died fighting the massive fire in May 2017.

Johnson was indicted by a Bexar County Jury in December of 2017 on arson charges related to the May, 2017 fire at Ingram Square shopping center that killed Deem and injured two other firefighters. Johnson was the owner of the Spartan Box gym, where the fire was started.

The motion to move the trial was filed in October. "The amount of publicity, the overwhelming presence on social media and the unending media coverage require this change of venue," the motion stated, pointing to community support for SAFD following the incident more than two years ago.

The motion cites federal and Texas law in stating that Johnson is entitled to "a jury composed of unbiased jurors and trial proceedings free from prejudice," and alleged that possibility doesn't exist in Bexar County.

The judge disagreed with that assessment.

RELATED: Attorney for Emond Johnson requests trial be moved out of Bexar County, citing extensive media coverage and publicity

RELATED: Bond reduction denied for man accused of setting fire that killed firefighter

RELATED: Fallen firefighter Scott Deem memorialized in national monument

RELATED: Man indicted, accused of setting fire that killed Firefighter Scott Deem