Travis County administration building, constable precinct vandalized

Deputies responded to the vandalism incidents early Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Travis County buildings were vandalized early Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) confirmed to KVUE.

TCSO deputies responded to a criminal mischief call at 3:47 a.m. Sunday at the Constable Precinct 5 office, located at 1005 Guadalupe Street.

TCSO confirmed there were also broken windows at the Travis County Ned Granger Administration Building, located at 314 West 11th Street.

The TCSO spokesperson did not have access to information regarding the investigation into these vandalism incidents.

No additional information is available at this time.