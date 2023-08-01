Trailer used to help families in crisis stolen, non profit says

The CEO of Eagles Flight said a roll of brand new carpet was also taken along with the trailer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Families in crisis may have to go without some resources after a trailer was stolen from a local non-profit organization.

Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach reported their trailer was taken near their south-side property overnight on Friday. The location is on 347 Spaatz Street near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

"To see this happen is frustrating," said Pamela Allen, Founder and CEO of Eagles Flight.

Allen said the trailer was locked up at the time but that someone was still able to get in. Unfortunately, cameras aren't located on the property either.

Allen reported the theft to San Antonio police.

"Unfortunately, they have taken something that helps an organization help others and it's going to impact us," said Allen.

Allen said the trailer is used at least two to three times a week for donation pick ups and deliveries. Typically, the trailer is used to transport larger items like home furnishings, couches, fridges and mattresses.

"We also had a wonderful donation from Lowes. It was a brand new rolled up carpet that was on that trailer, so they took the trailer and brand new carpeting," she said.

Eagles Flight provides assistance to an array of communities in San Antonio such as the hungry, homeless or victims of abuse. With the loss of their only trailer, Allen said at least five different programs will be disrupted as the begin the week.

For now, she said, they will have to improvise.

"Right now, we are going to have to borrow and ask other people to help us. We're going to have to take multiple trucks to pick up things," said Allen.