Trailer and equipment worth thousands stolen from local grandmother and businesswoman

SAN ANTONIO — 73-year-old Maria Rendon shows up to her event venue ay 121 Starr Street in Downtown San Antonio just about everyday to water her plants

“I’m the gardener. I’m the housekeeper. I’m everything,” Rendon said.

When she showed up to the venue Wednesday morning, she immediately noticed something wasn’t right.

“I came in and the gate was open and I noticed our utility trailer was gone.” Rendon said. “We have a camera up there and we noticed that two minutes before I got here, they guy had driven off with it. Two minutes, I don’t know why people want to take things that don’t belong to them.”

The thief took off with her trailer full of expensive tables, chairs, and decorations used for events.

“It’s a big loss. It’s a big loss because it puts a big hamper on us. So we’ll just have to start all over again,” Rendon said.

Ms. Rendon turns 74-years-old on Monday and now instead of opening gifts, she’s opening an investigation to try and find the person who took off with all of her stuff.

“I really would like to get trailer back, and get our chair back, and our table. It would help a lot,” Rendon said.