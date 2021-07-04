Torch of Friendship in downtown San Antonio tagged with graffiti

“Vandalizing our city’s treasures is outrageous and unacceptable," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "The city will remove the graffiti as soon as possible.”

SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Torch of Friendship statue downtown was tagged with graffiti, San Antonio city officials confirmed on Tuesday night.

Crews came out earlier in the day to work on the black paint that read, "Vicious is a dancing man," but stopped because they were damaging the red paint underneath. Nirenberg said a specialist or contractor will have to be hired to repair the damage.

The 65-foot tall, 45-ton monument was a gift from the Mexican government to the City of San Antonio as a symbol of cooperation and shared culture between the communities, unveiled in 2002.