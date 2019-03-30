HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting where a toddler was shot and taken to an area hospital.

This happened in the parking lot of Haviland Park in southwest Houston on Saturday around 5:25 p.m.

There was a party at the park, according to HPD executive assistant chief Troy Finner.

Someone in a gray vehicle pulled into the parking lot and started firing at the red vehicle in which the child was sitting with his mother, witnesses tell police.

Others returned fire, Finner said.

The 2-year-old boy was shot twice, then rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police said he was in critical condition but is expected to survive.

It was unclear whether the shooter targeted the mother and toddler.

"We've been here before, unfortunately, on incidents like this," Finner said. "But let me just say it one more time. Hands off our babies and our children in this city. Hands off.

"It makes no sense. And it's an extremely cowardly act that any individual -- whatever beef you have with somebody doesn't matter -- anyone can see that there are families and kids in this park."

Police did not have a suspect Saturday night but Finner said the best thing that person could do is turn himself in.

"I guarantee you we're going to get you in custody," he said. "We're going to hold you accountable. This senseless type of violence needs to simply stop.

"It makes no sense whatsoever."

If you know anything about this shooting, police encourage you to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.

The assistant chief had a message for anyone who may have seen something but is hesitant to speak up.

"Sometimes people are afraid or just don't want to get involved," Finner said. "But I just ask all citizens, what if it was your 2-year-old baby and you're sitting up in a hospital? Wouldn't you want somebody to have enough courage to speak up?

"And that's all we're asking."

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.