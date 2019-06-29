DALLAS — A mother called police to say that one of three suspects seen in video released in connection to a Deep Ellum homicide was her son, warrants say.

Police released the video in the hopes to identify three individuals who were seen following 29-year-old Adam Lozano on June 22 from a 7-11 to a nearby parking lot in Deep Ellum before he was found fatally wounded.

A second person, 28-year-old Robert Foreman was also found shot but survived.

The video was recorded just before police received the call of shots fired.

According to a warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old De'Andre Wright, his mother called police and told them the person wearing a backpack in the video was her son. The teen later turned himself into police.

Wright told police he was with Kelsey Jabari Wade Young, 17, and Jasmine Williams, 29, the night of the shooting, the warrant alleges. However, he told detective he didn't know a crime was about to be committed.

Adam Lozano

WFAA

The teen told detectives that when they got to the parking lot and approached Lozano, Young pulled out a gun again and yelled out to him to "give it to her; give it to her," the warrant says. Wright told detectives he "put his hands up" and began to walk away. That's when he said Young fired the shots and they all took off on foot.

According to the warrant, the videos and several tips from Crime Stoppers confirmed the identities of the suspects.

Warrants on capital murder charges were issued for Wright, Young and Williams.

RELATED: 29-year-old man shot, killed in Deep Ellum identified