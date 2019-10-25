HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A severely autistic teen who drowned in his family’s above-ground swimming pool was left unsupervised outside with his arms bound on the late March day he was discovered face down in the water, court records show.

The March 28 death of 16-year-old Samuel Koets launched an investigation that uncovered “deplorable’’ conditions in the teen’s basement bedroom at the family home on Port Sheldon Street near 40th Avenue in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township, court records show.

The teen’s father, 50-year-old Timothy Alan Koets, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 25 on multiple charges stemming from his son’s death. The most serious charge, involuntary manslaughter, is a 15-year felony.

The manslaughter charge accuses Koets of “leaving child unattended in backyard with access to swimming pool and/or failing to timely respond to child in middle of outdoor swimming pool.’’

Koets was also arraigned Friday on three counts of child abuse, including second-degree child abuse and fourth-degree child abuse.

The charge of second-degree child abuse says Koets “did cause serious physical harm and/or likely to cause serious physical harm to a child by leaving Samuel Koets unattended in backyard of residence with significant dangers present.’’

Koets, an associate professor at Grand Rapids Community College, was arrested by Ottawa County deputies at the school on Thursday.

During Friday’s arraignment, Koets told the judge he wasn’t a flight risk. Bond was set at $25,000 – 10 percent. His next court appearance has been set for Nov. 5th.

Samuel Koets had severe autism, was non-verbal and had a history of aggression towards himself and others, according to records in Ottawa County Family Court.

A search of his basement bedroom revealed “multiple large spots of smeared fecal matter,’’ court records show. Authorities found a mattress on the floor without sheets “and dirty diapers were found throughout the room.’’

Exposed wires and plumbing were also observed in the bedroom, court records show.

The day Samuel Koets died, his father left him outside, unsupervised with his arms bound, according to court records.

An 18-year-old sister of the victim reported that she saw him in the swimming pool at 3:20 p.m. About 4:11 p.m., another family member texted Timothy Koets to report Samuel Koets was in the swimming pool.

Samuel Koets "was found with his arms bound to his body,'' officials wrote in court records. "Ice was noted to be in the pool due to the cold weather. The pool had no fence surrounding it and had over four feet of water in it.''

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics tried to revive the boy; he was pronounced dead at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

