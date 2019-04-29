AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday evening, a domestic disturbance began inside of a vehicle near the Pennybacker Bridge in Austin.

A woman was allegedly stabbed and run over by a suspect who took off into the woods and was later shot and killed by police.

Below is a timeline of the events from the incident Sunday evening:

5:11 p.m. – Austin police receive a call that there had been a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to APD Chief Brian Manley. Following the initial call, more calls came in saying the woman had been hit by a vehicle and was pushed and pinned to the ground.

5:13 p.m. – A caller told police a vehicle had turned around on Loop 360 and traveled in the northbound direction on the southbound side of the highway, crashing into another vehicle. The caller told police the suspect driving the vehicle fled the scene.

At some point after the crash, police received a call from a family member stating they got a call from a relative at the location of the crash that said she had been stabbed, according to Manley.

5:18 p.m. – The first Austin police officer arrived to the scene and was directed by witnesses into the area the suspect went. An APD air unit and K-9 unit were paged to the scene.

5:51 p.m. – Police get reports stating the suspect texted his step-daughter saying her mother was OK, but he was going to be killed by officers Sunday night.

6:03 p.m. – The female victim involved arrived at the hospital.

6:21 p.m. – Officers reported shots had been fired.

6:35 p.m. – CPR was performed on the suspect. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Manley said the victim that was assaulted and struck by the vehicle remains in serious, non-life-threatening condition at the hospital.

According to Manley, videos on social media platforms and recorded police body camera helped to piece the information about the incident together.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

