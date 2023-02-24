'Tiger King’s' Timothy Stark found liable for misappropriated funds

Wildlife In Need's assets are now set to go to the state and the Indianapolis Zoo.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — "Tiger King’s" Timothy Stark will be held liable for misappropriated funds after a ruling from the Court of Appeals of Indiana.

The issue was with how Stark used funds and assets from his nonprofit Wildlife In Need, located in Charlestown, Indiana.

“Despite his 15 minutes of fame in the Netflix documentary 'Tiger King' and 'Tiger King 2,' Stark was still required to abide by the law – just like any other citizen,” said Attorney General Todd Rokita.

In September 2020, approximately 160 animals were removed from Stark's compound. Shortly after, the board of his nonprofit voted to dissolve the organization. Stark also lost his license through the USDA to show animals after allegations of animal neglect and abuse.

In July 2021, Stark was accused of auctioning off items and assets from the Wildlife In Need compound. Prosecutors with the Indiana Attorney General's Office filed an emergency motion after learning about the auction, worried that Stark would profit off of the sale of items that belonged to Wildlife in Need.

Stark was also accused of removing animals from the compound before the state could seize them, which he denied.