Tiger, bobcat seized from southeast side home

One person was taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the case is related to other tigers recently rescued in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — Two wild animals were removed from a home on the southeast side Tuesday afternoon. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a tiger and a bobcat were being kept inside a home where they took a 25-year-old man into custody.

BCSO arrested Jeremy Martinez at a house in the 3100 block of Shane Road on the far southeast side outside of Loop 410. That's where they discovered a 5-year-old bobcat and a 13-week old tiger cub.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said he thinks the discovery is related to other recent seizures of tigers in the past few months from homes in Bexar County and fears there will be more.

We’ll have more tonight on @KENS5 at 6pm#kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/5Rcmv27KQa — Vanessa Croix (@VanessaKENS5) March 16, 2021

"I think that there's a lot more out there," Salazar said. "You can imagine the tragedy that could occur if there were babies in the house with a bobcat."

Salazar went on to accuse the popular show, The Tiger King, of being partly to blame for an increase in people interested in owning exotic pets.

"I think the Tiger King TV show led to the popularity," Salazar said. "Well it's going to be a 500-pound tiger overnight."

.@sanantoniozoo frequently works w/ law enforcement in cases when animals are illegally trafficked or kept as pets. In regards to today's confiscation of a tiger & bobcat we are providing both safe housing & vet care until we receive further instructions from @BexarCoSheriff — I Run A Zoo 🐾 (@MananaZoo) March 16, 2021

The cats were taken to San Antonio Zoo for temporary holding.

Salazar said the bobcat had free run of the house and the paws of the tiger could be seen underneath a door when crews arrived.