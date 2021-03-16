Tiger, bobcat seized from southeast side home

SAN ANTONIO — Two wild animals were removed from a home on the southeast side Tuesday afternoon. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a tiger and a bobcat were being kept inside a home where they took a 25-year-old man into custody.
BCSO arrested Jeremy Martinez at a house in the 3100 block of Shane Road on the far southeast side outside of Loop 410. That's where they discovered a 5-year-old bobcat and a 13-week old tiger cub.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said he thinks the discovery is related to other recent seizures of tigers in the past few months from homes in Bexar County and fears there will be more.
"I think that there's a lot more out there," Salazar said. "You can imagine the tragedy that could occur if there were babies in the house with a bobcat."
Salazar went on to accuse the popular show, The Tiger King, of being partly to blame for an increase in people interested in owning exotic pets.
"I think the Tiger King TV show led to the popularity," Salazar said. "Well it's going to be a 500-pound tiger overnight."
The cats were taken to San Antonio Zoo for temporary holding.
Salazar said the bobcat had free run of the house and the paws of the tiger could be seen underneath a door when crews arrived.
Last month, BCSO received a call as the severe winter weather was starting for a "crying tiger" left in the cold. When deputies found the animal, she was in a poorly secured cage. That tiger was transported to a rescue organization's ranch in north Texas.