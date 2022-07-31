Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice

The family of 18-year-old George Ramos gathered on Sunday to remember the professional boxer killed in 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio.

George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.

On Sunday, Ramos’ family and friends gathered outside of Lou’s Woodfire Pizza, a restaurant that sponsored Ramos when he was an amateur fighter to give away t-shirts and boxing gloves in his memory.

“It’s very difficult for us to live day and day and not wake up with them next to us,” Jessica Ramos, George’s mother said. She stood next to the families of Meagan Gonzales and Aaron Rocha, whose deaths also remain unsolved at this time.

Ramos said she was always in her son’s corner as he chased his dreams of becoming a professional boxer.

“He did go pro, and he fought two fights. And like I said to my son at 18, I gave him freedom and said, ‘you know what mijo? Enjoy life.’ And it only took six months for somebody to take his life,” Ramos said.

Ramos would be 22 on August 8. On June 20, 2019, San Antonio Police responded to a vacant building at an old gas station near Les Harrison and Culebra Road.

Ramos was found dead inside a crashed white Ford Expedition, he was shot multiple times.

According to witnesses, a suspect left the scene in a red four door Chevrolet. An arrest was made in the case, but the charges were dismissed.

“On the day they ended our loved one’s life, the fight with them did not end, it has only begun and become something stronger,” Angelita Nunez-Chavez, George’s family member said.

Ramos’ family and their supporters are asking the person responsible to come forward.

“You took a lot from him, but when my son passed away he lived life, he lived his life,” Ramos said.