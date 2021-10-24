Three-year-old child shot multiple times in drive-by Sunday

Police said that it was fortunate that the boy's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

SAN ANTONIO — A three-year-old boy was shot multiple times while riding in a car with his family on the southeast side Sunday evening, according to San Antonio police.

An officer at the scene said a parent was driving three children on the corner of Woodville Dr. and Ferrington Dr. when a suspect fired about nine rounds from a vehicle, hitting the boy multiple times in the back.

Police said that it was fortunate that the boy's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to University Hospital for treatment. SAPD searched for a suspect vehicle, and said they have a description but would not be releasing it.