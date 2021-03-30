Three Von Ormy police officers seriously injured in the last six months

In September, one officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Last week, a sergeant escaped from a burning car. Over the weekend, a third officer was stabbed.

VON ORMY, Texas — In just six months three local police officers from the same department have been injured. Von Ormy Police Chief Lionel Perez has three of his 28 officers out.

"When are these phone calls going to stop," he said. "Are we going to catch a break? One shift these officers may go without a call and maybe just writing tickets. And the next shift that may be fighting for their life."

In September, Officer Veronica Lozano was hit by a suspected drunk driver. She suffered severe injuries including broken ribs.

Six months later, she's still recovering.

Just last week, Von Ormy Sergeant John Fernandez nearly burned alive. He narrowly escaped his police unit after a fiery crash.

“I honestly thought to myself, 'If I stay in this car, I'm going to die,'" he said.

Over the weekend: officer Satarius Gamble working an off-duty event was stabbed in the ankle. He lost a lot of blood. But is okay. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating what lead up to the stabbing.

"I am just glad the officers were able to walk away from it," the chief said.

Chief Perez just took over the department three months ago. He said it is a blessing all three are still here.

"There is just so many things that could be the reason why," he said. What I can do as chief is afford more opportunity to get training."

Chief Perez said he is revamping the department and constantly reminds his officers about safety.

"When you step foot out the door, you never know if you are coming back home or not," he said.