CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were arrested in connection with a homicide in north Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street. When officers got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Alysha Johnson, who had been shot. Johnson was pronounced dead by Medic.

"She got shot eight times," said Evelyn Poe. "They told her, asked her give it up or something. They said she wouldn't give it up and next thing they start shooting."

Poe said the victim was her grandson's girlfriend.

"I was just in shock," said Poe. "I couldn't drive because I was at work. Then I got up here and I see all this tape and I couldn't believe it. She wasn't nothing, but 17."

CMPD found three suspects near the area where Johnson was found. They were immediately taken into custody. According to a CMPD spokesperson, this is the 56th homicide in Charlotte so far this year.

"The community stepped up in a big way and provided us with very good descriptions," said Major Dave Robinson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Juan Zamora

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Andy Garcia

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

CMPD identified the suspects as Juan Zamora, 17, Andy Garcia, 16, and a 15-year-old juvenile. The 15-year-old hasn't been identified due to his age. All three suspects are charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

"That could've been one of my grandkids," said Teresa Sullivan, a Charlotte resident. "There's a lot of emotions going through me to see all this young lady's family just hurting and crying, just why?"

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

