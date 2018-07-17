SAN ANTONIO — The North East Independent School District says that three suspects have been arrested in connection with Monday morning's vandalism of James Madison High School.

The district says that two teenaged former Madison students along with 20-year-old Mark Anthony Santos were taken into custody Tuesday. They will face charges of graffiti, which is a felony, and also criminal mischief.

When students arrived at Madison High School's Agriscience Magnet Program Monday morning, they found a van covered in graffiti, spray paint with derogatory words and images on exterior walls, and more of the same on the concrete. Many of the images are too graphic to show.

Video surveillance captured images of the alleged vandals. Monday evening, NEISD said that they believed two of the suspects had been identified.

The cleanup was underway Monday, but the cost to repair the damage is still unknown.

