FORT WORTH, Texas — A search for two heavily armed suspects is underway after a shooting at a Fort Worth bank left three women wounded, according to MedStar and police officials.

Police were called to the scene of a robbery at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday at the Veritex Bank, located in the 2400 block of Merrick Street, said Sgt. Chris Britt, a spokesman with Fort Worth police.

Police at scene of Fort Worth ban robbery where multiple reported shot on July 19, 2018.

The three injured women, reported to be bank employees, were transported to area hospitals in serious condition, said Matt Zavadksy, a spokesman with MedStar. The injuries, however, are thought to be non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a search for the suspects is underway. Britt said a home in the 5700 block of Blackmore Avenue has been surrounded by SWAT and FBI and may be linked to the shooting. He's asked residents to stay clear of the area, which is located southwest of Lake Como Park.

"We don't now if anyone is in the house," Britt said. "We have removed people from their residents around there, again, as an abundance of caution."

Police say the shooting investigation is in the early stages and they don't currently have descriptions for the suspects.

FBI is working with local police on the case.

"Don't know if it was a robbery," Britt said of the investigation into the motive of the shooting. "[The call] came in as a robbery but [investigators] are going to make sure it was a robbery."

Police warned residents that if they see anything suspicious to contact authorities and not approach the suspects. Britt also asked any potential witnesses to call police and share information that may help in the case.

