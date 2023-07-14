Three men arrested, multiple weapons and handguns found during SWAT scene, SAPD says

SWAT, TAG and SCU units worked together while executing the warrants.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men have been arrested after SWAT and other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene while carrying out a warrant on the east side Thursday night, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at the 2200 block of E. Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say three men were arrested for warrants and weapons violations as multiple AK-47 style weapons and handguns were recovered at the scene.

