Three men arrested, multiple weapons and handguns found during SWAT scene, SAPD says

SWAT, TAG and SCU units worked together while executing the warrants.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men have been arrested after SWAT and other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene while carrying out a warrant on the east side Thursday night, according to San Antonio Police. 

The incident occurred at the 2200 block of E. Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Officials say three men were arrested for warrants and weapons violations as multiple AK-47 style weapons and handguns were recovered at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

