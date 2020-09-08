Three men carjacked, pistol-whipped, and shot at in front of southside home

San Antonio Police officers were called out to the 100 block of W Franciscan Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men were taken to the hospital after police say they were carjacked, pistol-whipped, and shot at early Sunday morning.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to the 100 block of W Franciscan Avenue on the city's south side for a shooting just before 4 a.m.

A spokesperson with SAPD said that four to five men approached the three victims in front of a southside home. The suspects pulled out guns and began pistol-whipping the victims. After assaulting the victims, the suspects jumped into one of the victim's car and drove off. While they were leaving, one of the suspects fired two shots.

None of the men had gunshot wounds, but they did have injuries.

All three men were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The victims told investigators that they did not know the suspects.