HOUSTON — Three people were hospitalized after being shot in northeast Houston Saturday night, according to police.

Around 9 p.m. five men were in a fight with three other men at Liberty Road and Gregg Street in the Fifth Ward area, officers said.

At some point, the group of five started shooting at the other group. All three men in that group were hit in the gunfire.

They were taken to Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals. One is in critical condition at this time.

The suspects have only been described by police as black men in their 20s.

Police indicated in a tweet they are looking for an older model Nissan Altima.

This is a developing story.