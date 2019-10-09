ROCKSPRINGS, Texas — Three former City of Rocksprings employees were among those arrested in connection to misappropriated city funds.

Former Mayor Pauline Gonzales, her husband Ramiro Gonzales Jr, former City of Rocksprings Secretary Ramona Bienek, and Public Works Director Daniel Garcia were all arrested on charges of organized crime and corruption.

Three arrests on organized crime and corruption made in Rocksprings

According to officials with the Edwards County Sherif's Office, the group was arrested following six months of investigation.

A complaint was filed in February of this year concerning "a severe shortage of funds at the City."

On the same day that the investigation started, Pauline resigned from her position as mayor.

Following a thorough investigation including interviews with local residences and businesses and the discovery of a "paper trail," the group was arrested on an assortment of charges including credit card abuse along with organized crime, theft, and criminal attempt to commit tampering with government documents.

According to the ECSO, more arrests are anticipated and they plan to investigate further with a forensic accountant to "determine where every penny went."