Three children found alone at east-side gas station tell police they think their mother died

When police found the woman at her apartment around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Upland Road, she was severely injured.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after three of her young children showed up at a gas station early Tuesday morning – telling police they thought their mother was dead at home. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman was found critically injured in a bathtub.

Around 3:30 a.m., SAPD received a call about the children – all under the age 10 – showing up alone at the Chevron located at I-10 and Houston Street.

When officers made contact with the kids, the children told police they thought their mother had died back at their apartment. The children led officers to the Antioch Apartments located at 1514 Upland Road.

Officers found a woman in her 30s laying in the bathtub with three puncture wounds, bleeding very heavily.

Investigators said at this time police and EMS are unsure if the puncture wounds are gunshot wounds or stab wounds.

She was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.