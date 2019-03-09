Three people are facing charges of child endangering following an incident on Saturday that led police to discover two children living in filthy conditions.

According to Toledo Police, Daniel Born, his wife Sabrine Born and Mary Greenberg dropped two infant children off at a babysitter while they went to a bar.

According to a Toledo Police report, the group picked the children up after going to the bar and drove them back to a house on Caroline in west Toledo.

Once they got there, a fight broke out between the three adults.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the children stuck in the back seat in between a car seat and the driver’s seat. When officers went into the house, they found it was infested with bedbugs and cockroaches, and that the house was covered in animal feces.

All the children were taken to children services.

In the process, a Toledo Police cruiser and two officers were infected with bedbugs and roaches.

The car and the officers’ uniforms had to be decontaminated.

All three suspects are currently out on bond.

