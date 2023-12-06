Three arrests made after San Antonio Police bust 'foolish' street takeovers

SAPD Chief William McManus tweeted about the arrests after multiple takeovers occurred late Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Vehicles were impounded and weapons were seized by San Antonio Police following street takeovers this weekend.

Three people were also arrested after San Antonio Police shut down two races on Southwest Loop 410 and one on Interstate 35 N near Military Road.

Soon—police will have another tool to prosecute street racers.

One of those takeovers happened near Loop 410 and Highway 90. A longtime San Antonio resident who lives in the area says he can hear street racing often.

“[It’s] a loud roar,” Andy Hernandez lives close to the highway. He recalls hearing the incident on Saturday night.

“I was just winding down getting ready to go to sleep all you hear is just cars racing, speeding fast,” Hernandez said.

The groups left their mark on the blacktop.

San Antonio Police say in three separate street takeovers—a driver was doing donuts around midnight on Saturday. In the 2000 block of SW Loop 410, their helicopter observed a vehicle doing donuts in a parking lot.

Police Chief William McManus called the takeovers foolish and dangerous in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Last nite, once again, street takeover racers tried it again. Foolish… dangerous! We arrested them, impounded their cars, issued citations, and seized weapons they were illegally carrying. If you choose to come back, we’ll be waiting. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) June 11, 2023

The following men were arrested: 22-year-old Pedro Mora Jr, 22-year-old Dagoberto Ibarra-Vega, and 30-year-old Jose Arturo Contreras Serrato. All three men were arrested for reckless driving and their vehicles were impounded. Mora Jr. was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and had two handguns in his possession, police said.

All three men posted bond and are out of jail, according to court records.

Texas has stepped up enforcement of street racing. A street takeover task force was established after an Austin Police Officer was hurt responding to a race in February.

Soon, SAPD will have another way to put the brakes on street racing.

Governor Greg Abbott signed two bills last week. In a press release, his office says HB 1442 will provide law enforcement and prosecutors additional tools to go after organized street racing. HB 2899 allows police to impound vehicles used in street racing or reckless driving, removing a requirement that a vehicle only be impounded if there was property damage or if someone was hurt.