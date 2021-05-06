Three arrested, two suspects at large after armed home robbery in Shavano Park

Police are still searching for 24-year-old Ruben Reyna and 24-year-old Daniel Chapa, who they consider armed and dangerous.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men have been arrested and two other suspects remain at large after a robbery at a Shavano Park home in January.

According to police, the victim reported that he was walking inside his home on Manchester Way when several men in dark clothes and head coverings approached him, ordered him inside the house at gunpoint, and tied him up with electrical cords in the house.

"As one of the suspects watched the victim, the remaining suspects ransacked the home for approximately 30 minutes," police said. "Items reported stolen from the victim from the residence included a large amount of cash, two firearms, jewelry, and a pair of Apple Air pods."

Police said that the suspects fled in a parked car and split the stolen goods at a residence on Frontier Cove. Investigators found a evidence there, including a gun reported stolen in a previous burglary, and identified the vehicle which they then tied to gang suspects.

25-year-old Andres Borrego, 28-year-old De Shawn Powell, and 28-year-old Marcos Rivera were arrested as part of a months-long investigation on charges of aggravated robbery and organized criminal activity.

Reyna is described as 5'8" and 217 pounds, with small tattoos on his forehead and cheeks.

Chapa is 5'4" and approximately 136 pounds, with heavy tattoos on his face and neck.