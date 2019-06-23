HOUSTON — Three people were arrested during a drug raid at a home in northwest Houston early Saturday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Heidi Young, 50, Amy Wells, 36, and Gerald Corimer, 43, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies said they found 11.1 grams of meth and 2.2 grams of Ecstasy inside the home in the 5100 block of Lawn Arbor Drive.

All three suspects had multiple open warrants, deputies said.

"All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for their open warrants. The investigation is ongoing and Constable deputies anticipate filing additional felony charges in the near future." said Constable Mark Herman.

