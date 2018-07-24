The roar of a low-circling helicopter rattled some Converse residents awake overnight while police were chasing some burglary suspects.

The pursuit ended with three people in custody and at least six victims who had items stolen from their vehicles.

Converse police say that two juveniles, one of whom is just 13 years old, are charged with burglary of vehicles and evading arrest.

Police say that 42-year-old Hershall Hutcherson was arrested during the incident but not for burglary. Police say Hutcherson was caught aiming a laser at a DPS helicopter involved in the pursuit of the suspected burglars.

"It was actually getting on their person, which makes it a higher category of offense," Lt. Jeff Shook said. “Somebody was shining a green laser pointer at them as they were piloting the helicopter looking for these suspects and the helicopter was able to pinpoint the location of that individual.”

The criminal charge is illuminating aircraft by intense light, which is a class A misdemeanor if the act could impair the pilot. Bond for Hutcherson was set at $800 but the penalty range if convicted is up to one year in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

Lt. Shook said that the pursuit began when a citizen called police to report a suspicious person in their neighborhood, just off FM 1976.

“We have multiple victims on different streets in that particular area,” said Lt. Shook, who called this an absolute crime of opportunity.

He said that the teen boys were not breaking into the cars, they were just opening up doors that had been left unlocked.

“They were after electronics, anything, change, literally anything they can grab that they feel is of value,” said Lt. Shook, who noted that when the DPS helicopter arrived, a ground search intensified because neighbors came out to see what all the commotion was about.

Lt. Shook also said residents started calling in tips like, “'Hey, some guy just jumped over my fence!'”

He said one teen ran out of his shoes during the pursuit and the shoes were never located while the other teen climbed on a roof to hide.

"That subject was tased with a Taser and suffered a minor injury," said Lt. Shook, who added that the young man attempted to get away by jumping from the roof, but he was subdued before he could jump.

Lt. Shook said that while the suspects were running away, they were throwing away stolen property, and when they were arrested, they both had empty pockets, but plenty of stolen items were recovered in the area.

"People are calling and saying, 'Hey I found this in my yard and I have no idea who it belongs to,’" Lt. Shook said.

Police are still trying to reunite people and their property, and Lt. Shook says that the lesson learned is simple.

"Lock your car,” he said. “At this point, the police department is asking for the help of the citizens, the residents in that particular area, that if they do come across property that they know does not belong to them that has been discarded in their front yard, back yard, in their bushes, whatever the case may be, to please call the police department, 210-658-2322.”

