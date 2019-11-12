SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects were arrested in a drug raid on San Antonio's northwest side Wednesday afternoon.

DEA agents were executing a search warrant at the Ventura Ridge apartment complex in the 5600 block of Presidio Pkwy as part of an ongoing joint narcotics investigation with the San Antonio and Austin DEA branches.

Agents said they seized a "clandestine pill manufacturing operation" that the suspects used to manufacture counterfeit Adderall pills made with methamphetamine.

As many as 40,000 pills were estimated to have been taken from the apartment. DEA officials confirmed that the pills were being sold at college campuses across the country, including the University of Texas-San Antonio and UT-Austin.

A DEA official said that one of the suspects was possibly employed by the UTSA. We've reached out to UTSA for comment.

"That's even more troubling if you think about the distribution of these narcotics on a college campus," a DEA specialist told KENS 5.

