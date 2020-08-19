Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen from True North SA

The San Antonio store sells exclusive apparel and sneakers, including merchandise from some San Antonio Spurs players.

SAN ANTONIO — A thief tears their way through a wall and took several thousand dollars' worth of one-of-a-kind merchandise from 'True North SA'. The pricey heist was caught on surveillance video.

The San Antonio store sells exclusive apparel and sneakers, including merchandise from some San Antonio Spurs players.

At one point, the thief spray painted one surveillance camera, but another camera angle shows the suspect taking specialty t-shirts.

Eddie Pagan and his parents, like Rosemary Pagan own the shop on West Sunset Road near Alamo Heights.

"Every shirt up there was probably like a $1,000," Eddie said. 'We are looking at just $20,000, $30,000 just right there."

On Sunday, the store alarm went off. The Pagan's say the suspect broke in through the front door of an empty neighboring business. They say with some sort of tool, he busted through the walls making two large holes. He climbed through one of them and started grabbing the high-end exclusive apparel and sneakers.

"We jumped on the cameras, and soon as we saw the cameras, we saw their arms sticking through the walls like grabbing all the t-shirts," Eddie said.

The 19-year-old is living out his dream by running the shop with the help of his parents.

"They didn't just steal products," Rosemary said. "They stole dreams."

The owners don't know how many bad guys are involved. However, only one is seen in the video. In total, they believe $60,000 worth of specialized items were taken. They said this is also the second time, in a matter months, the shop has been targeted by thieves. The family is wondering if it's even worth staying open.

"Personally, I just want to close up the shop and say I am done," Eddie said. "Because, I don't want to deal with this anymore."

Eddie's mother is remaining hopeful and wants her son to continue his passion.

"It is sad that somebody robbing us is enough to make him turn away from his dreams, his goals, and his vision," she said.