ST. LOUIS — The 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday night has been identified.

Police identified him as Xavier Usanga.

Editor's note: Police originally spelled the boy's name 'Xavior,' however family said his name is spelled 'Xavier.'

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 3500 Block of N. 14th Street.

An 18-year-old man was also injured during the shooting. He was transported to a hospital. A 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were also there at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The scene brought St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden to tears during a news conference, a few hours after the shooting.

"This little kid was supposed to start school this week, and it’s not right," said Hayden.

St. Louis Metropolitan police held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputy Commander of the Bureau of Investigative Services, Major Mary Warnecke pleaded for those who know something to come forward. The full press conference in below:

RELATED: 7-year-old boy killed in north St. Louis shooting

5 On Your Side’s Chris Davis spoke with Alderman Brandon Bosley Monday night.

Bosley said he knew the boy. He shared a photo of him on Facebook and said, 'RIP to this little soul Xavier. Please y'all help find his killer! He was murdered today. You need to look in his eyes... See his innocence.'

Below is 5 On Your Side's Chris Davis' full interview with Bosley:

He said Xavier loved to read and to ask questions.

"He could have been anything. He could have been mayor. He could have been our next damn president. He had an amazing spirit," said Bosley.

Police have not said if any of those involved were related.

Bosley said the last time he saw the 7-year-old alive, the child was with his sisters, using a coloring book.

"Right in front of his sisters who are never going to forget about that. They’ve got blood on their hands, on their face," said Bosley.

He also said he's tired of talk.

"People have to know that you can’t shoot in this city and get away with it, just because you have a fast car - to hell with that. We need to be trying everything. Technology exists, we need to spend the little money we do have to secure the people we do have still around here," said Bosley.

Bosley told 5 On Your Side he wants everything on the table, even another consideration of bringing in the National Guard to patrol parts of north city.

"Every single one of us, I don’t care if you’re black or white, I don’t care if you live in a place where things like this never happen. We all have a role to play," said Bosley.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

Mayor Lyda Krewson shared the following tweets Tuesday morning,

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed statement on public safety

“Today, another family in the City of St. Louis woke up having to face the reality that they will have to plan a funeral for their child. As a father of four, words cannot express how heartbroken I am for them and the many others that have faced this similar reality.



On behalf of my family and the entire City, I want to extend condolences to the family of Xavier Usanga and all of the other families that have lost loved ones to violence in our City.



I also want to thank our first responders who are continuously having to work these traumatic scenes. I can only imagine the toll that this is taking, not only on the individual, but on their families as well. Thank you for working tirelessly to protect our City.



Addressing the issues of public safety in our City must be our number one priority. It is fully within the City’s power to change these circumstances immediately. We have the tools to make effective changes - today. We do not have any more time to waste.



Today, I am taking the following steps to heal our City and work to address our issues of crime:

● I will be submitting a letter to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment requesting funds be moved from the fiscal year 2019 budget surplus to fully fund Cure Violence and fund the acquisition of body cameras for our police department.

● I will also be working with Congressman Lacy Clay to ensure our local voices are heard in Washington D.C. on H.R. 3435, the Local Public Health and Safety Protection Act, so that municipalities can control their own gun laws.

● Finally, I am working with Everytown for Gun Safety and MOMS Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to draft a local ordinance relating to gun purchases in our City.



I am outraged that we are still holding on to the same old ways that no longer work to address the issues of crime in our City. We can no longer wait to make a change. We need to take immediate action.”





RELATED: 17-year-old found shot to death in parking lot of south St. Louis gas station

RELATED: 15-year-old shot to death in East St. Louis Monday afternoon

RELATED: 14-year-old boy shot in Alton Wednesday night

RELATED: 4 children fatally shot within 4 days in the City of St. Louis

RELATED: 3-year-old killed, 6-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting in south St. Louis

RELATED: School gives Jaylon McKenzie’s mom his cap and gown at 8th grade graduation