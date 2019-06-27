A Mississippi man is facing a third rape charge after a fourth woman came forward alleging he attacked her, the Orleans Parish district attorney's office said.

William McDonough, 46, was already being held without bond when the new charge came down Wednesday night. The new charges are second-degree rape and violation of a protective order.

McDonough allegedly raped the woman in February 2013.

The new indictment adds to the accusations already leveled against McDonough, who previously was charged with attacks against three other women since 2014.

The Natchez resident now stands charged with three counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree battery, and the protective order violation.

McDonough is charged with the second-degree kidnapping of a woman that occurred on May 15, 2014. He was charged with the second-degree rape of a second woman that occurred on Sept. 15, 2016.

While out on bond awaiting trial for that rape, he also was charged with the second-degree rape and second-degree battery of a third woman that occurred in February and March of 2019.

McDonough is expected to return to court July 10.