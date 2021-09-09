3rd suspect arrested after shooting that killed NOLA police officer, friend outside Houston restaurant

The victims had just arrived in Houston for a mini vacation when the robbery and deadly shooting occurred.

HOUSTON — There is a new development in last month's shooting at the Galleria-area "Grotto" restaurant that killed an off-duty police officer and his friend.

KHOU 11 was the first to report early Thursday on the arrest of Khalil Nelson, 19. According to Houston police, Nelson was identified as the third and final suspect in the case. He was charged and taken into custody on Wednesday.

He is charged alongside two other previously-announced suspects, Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins.

All three men are facing two counts of capital murder for the deaths of victims 43-year-old Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy and 41-year-old New Orleans police detective Everett Briscoe.

The victims were in Houston on vacation when they were shot and killed in broad daylight at the restaurant.

Police stated the victims were dining on the patio when the suspects, in hoodies, approached and attempted to rob them. "One or more" of the suspects opened fire, shooting the victims. The suspects then fled in a gray Nissan Altima.

The new suspect in the case is expected in probable cause court at 1 p.m. Thursday. KHOU 11 will update this story as we learn more.

The victims

Detective Briscoe died on the day of the shooting. He and his friends were part of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a philanthropic group that puts on a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Several members were in Houston for the weekend to visit other Zulu members. Zulu president Elroy James said the members who traveled from New Orleans decided to stay at Hotel Derek, and when they arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon, a few of them dropped off their bags and walked across the street to Grotto to smoke cigars and have a few drinks. Just moments later, the robbery and deadly shooting happened.

Briscoe was described as "a great man and a great friend who would give you the clothes off his back if you're in need."

Riculfy, the other victim, was in a coma for over a week prior to his passing. Friends say "DJ," who was a business owner in New Orleans, was the type of man who would help anyone who was in need.

Big reward offered for tips