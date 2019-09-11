SAN ANTONIO — Brazen thieves targeted a San Antonio family in the middle of the night, stealing wheels and the hood from a new Silverado truck and leaving the victim afraid they might return.

“How do you sleep at night knowing that people were that close to your bed in the middle of the night, doing terrible things to you with your knowledge?” Rachel Cameron said. “It’s absolutely horrifying.”

Cameron woke up Thursday morning to find the wheels stolen from her new truck. The thieves left behind two concrete bricks stolen from her neighbor’s yard, and also got away with the hood of the blue truck.

San Antonio Police said officers haven’t seen an increase in wheel thefts in the northeast side Pheasant Ridge subdivision where Cameron lives, but she said a neighbor’s truck one street over was also vandalized.

“I moved up to the side of town because it's safe. It's quiet. It's a good place for my kid to grow up," she said. "And here we are."

Cameron said that when officers came to investigate, they explained how the bold thieves got away with the crime in under 15 minutes.

“They went under the under the hood, under the tire, and cut a piece of it out and cut the cable to the battery and then drilled the lock out from the side. And that's how they were able to access it without triggering the alarm,” Cameron said.

The single mom had just purchased the brand new vehicle. She's now devastated, wondering whether or not she’ll be able to restore it.

“I was like, ‘I deserve this. I earned this,’ and it's gone. I watched it get pulled away on a wrecker today,” Cameron said. “The damage is pretty extensive.”

Cameron said she’s left with the frightening suspicion that if she is able to restore it back to its new state, will the crooks come back?

SAPD officials said detectives have seen this crime happening all over the city, where factory tires and rims are stolen off of vehicles. Silverado trucks are among the model of most-stolen vehicles in the Alamo City.

To prevent becoming a victim, experts suggest parking your vehicle close to a curb because it makes it harder for the thieves to put a jack under it. And, turn your wheels when parking; that makes them harder to remove.

San Antonio Police created this video to inform neighbors how to prevent being a victim of vehicle theft.

