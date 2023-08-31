Thieves target San Antonio non-profit, SAPD investigating catalytic converter thefts

The Arc of San Antonio is forced to temporarily pause its off-site activities since until its vehicles are fixed.

SAN ANTONIO — Thieves targeted a non-profit that helps people with disabilities and their families.

The CEO of the Arc of San Antonio said they are down four vehicles after their catalytic converters were stolen earlier this month. San Antonio police are investigating the thefts that took place August 24 before 3 a.m.

“I think it’s very unfortunate that they targeted the most vulnerable population,” Dana Kotzur said.

The vehicles they stole parts from are used to take participants to and from activities. Now, the organization is forced to halt off-site activities at least for the next month.

“When they went to start the vehicles and take the participants out, there were tears in the building,” Kotzur said. “It really impacted them personally.”

This is not the first time the Arc has experienced this crime.

“We had one stolen earlier this year,” Kotzur said. “This is actually the third time we’ve had multiple vehicles hit.”

Kotzur said they have done almost everything to prevent the theft.

“We do have the vans and the buses locked up behind a gate fence, we have cameras and it still happened to us,” Kotzur said.

One of those cameras captured what appeared to be two people breaking into the parking lot through the fence, but they stayed in the shadows. Kotzur said she has filed a police report and filed a claim with their insurance.

She said parts have already been ordered but it is unclear how quickly they will get in.

“We’re hoping to have everything settled by the middle of October, but we don’t know,” She said. “The last time we had this happen, it took around two and a half months.”

Until then, they will continue to have on-site activities. She admitted it has been tough having to take away the opportunity for this population to get out and about in the community.

“I think the people who do this forget that they’re impacting real people, who have real lives, who very much need the services we offer and the services we provide,” Kotzur said.

A new law took effect this Summer that stiffens penalties for people caught stealing catalytic converters.