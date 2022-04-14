Thieves target day care for adults with special needs

Monday, employees at La Estrella Adult Day Center were stunned to discover electronics, supplies and food disappeared.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio day care for adults with special needs was the target of thieves.

Electronics, crafting supplies, even food was stolen from the south side center.

Many clients at La Estrella Adult Day Center were frightened after learning about the crime. But Thursday, spirits were lifted thanks to a special donation.

"I think this is happening because of everything going on. The economy, no jobs. Unfortunately, this time, it was us," said Maria Elena Suarez, Director of La Estrella South Flores.

La Estrella Adult Day Center enriches lives of those who need it most. 80% of clients at the state-regulated facility have special needs and rely on activities like games, arts and crafts and watching television.

"They consider this a little school for them," Suarez explained. "This is their school."

Monday, employees were stunned to discover electronics and supplies disappeared. Suarez said someone broke in over the weekend.

"We have a couple of tablets we share with the clients to watch videos that were charging in my office. They took them away," said Suarez. "When we discovered this Monday, we felt that this place is not going to be the same."

Suarez said household, beauty and cleaning supplies were taken. The criminals also got away with food from the fridge.

"Gallons of milk, ham, watermelon, cantaloupes," she added.

Charles Estrada loves watching TV at La Estrella, but he told KENS 5 when the televisions were stolen, he brought his music instead.

"It broke our hearts so we wanted to fill those gaps," said JonDavid De Leon, Director of Empowerment Services for Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach.

The non-profit Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach got an e-mail about the burglary.

"We read certain different things that they needed: markers, combs, pens and pencils," said De Leon.

Thursday afternoon, the non-profit donated bins filled with supplies to La Estrella.

"They were excited. 'We have folders! Yay! We have erasers! Yay! We have pencils! Yeah!!'" said De Leon. "I know San Antonio has a big heart and I know the south side has a big heart and I know they'll answer the calls as well."

Suarez says a Good Samaritan also donated a TV to the center after learning about the burglary.

For community members who would like to donate, La Estrella can't accept any money -- but they will take donations. At the moment, they are in great need of crafting supplies.

Every other Friday, La Estrella also hosts a garage sale out front. All proceeds benefit the clients. The next garage sale is set for Friday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 6315 South Flores.

No surveillance footage was captured of the criminals. San Antonio Police say they are still investigating.