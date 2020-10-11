Thieves steal trucks, motorcycles, tools, and even two bunnies from Moore's Feed and Seed Store on south side

Surveillance video from across the street shows the burglars driving off, and the family believes the thieves came in a white Ford pickup.

SAN ANTONIO — Stealing from a southside staple. Owners said thieves broke into Moore's Feed and Seed Store that has been around since 1947. The family said the thieves made off with two trucks, motorcycles, and tools estimating about a $100,000. Surveillance video from across the street shows the burglars driving off.

Nathan Moore has been working at the store since he was 11-years-old. He shows up every day with family to the store on South Flores Street.

"Never would expect that someone would take us for everything we got," he said.

Moore said the bold crime happened in the early morning hours Saturday. He said the crooks disarmed the alarm and went to town, making off with two trucks, bikes, trailers, lots of merchandise, even two bunnies. Video from a business, across the street, captured the thieves driving off with the goods in tow.

"To be hit that hard," he said. "We are just a small-town business." It hurt all of us. We were just sick to our stomach."

Moore believes it was a well-planned attack, and he still isn't sure what all was taken. The Moore family is grateful no one was hurt.

"We still got a building," he said. "We still have a business. Stuff can be replaced. But, it hits you hard in your heart and your soul."