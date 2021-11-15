Thieves steal multiple cars from neighborhoods outside Bulverde

It’s not clear how many cars are stolen. Three residents tell KENS 5 their cars disappeared overnight.

BULVERDE, Texas — Johnson Ranch and Hidden Trails residents are looking for at least two cars stolen late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

According to private community Facebook groups, even more vehicles are missing from the area. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office could not say how many cars are reported stolen, in total, however.

Savannah Reyna is looking for her black 2021 Toyota Camry.

She saw her neighbors complaining on Facebook about stolen or ransacked cars Monday morning. She said her heart raced as she went outside to see if hers was among the missing lot.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe it at first. It took me a while to process it. Then I was like, ‘Oh my god my car was stolen,’” she said.

She said she’s changing her home’s locks in case thieves return for more loot.

“Imagine if I would’ve heard something and ran outside? Who knows what would’ve happened,” she said. “Hopefully everything is intact and it’s not broken or anything or any damage is done.”

Another resident, missing a 2019 Infiniti QX80, did not want to be identified.

“You feel kind of violated by it and it’s wrong. People work hard for what they have,” she said. “It’s just flat out wrong and it shouldn’t have happened.”

As she told her story, a KENS 5 crew watched police down the street re-unite a man with his stolen truck. Thieves ditched his pickup near the woman’s home.

That truck’s owner caught the thieves on a home security camera. They found a spare key to the truck inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.