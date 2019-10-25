SAN ANTONIO — Staff at the Calderon Boys & Girls Club say criminals targeted some of the city's most vulnerable when they broke in, stole equipment and vandalized the west-side club.

Angie Mock, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio, said it is supposed to be a safe place.

"Not only did they vandalize our property; they stole lots of equipment, video gaming systems, video games and lots of other equipment," she said. "This is a neighborhood where kids face some of the greatest challenges of any kids in our San Antonio community. And people are taking away from these kids who need us most."

Mock said around 265 children come to the club every day. On Thursday, they were greeted with a boarded-up window, a broken vending machine and some of their gaming equipment gone.

Elijah De Luna, who is 11-years-old, said he hopes who is responsible is caught.

"Because this ain't really cool," he said. "If you think you are cool for robbing a place where children go, that's not really cool."

Annabel Gill also goes to the club. The 8-year-old said she is scared after the incident.

"It gets me creeped out when anything happens, like a window that is broken," she said.

Mock said thieves have also been taking batteries from the vans the staff uses to pick up kids from school.

"It is hard to believe, frankly, that someone would steal from kids in San Antonio who need a level playing field," she said. "Heartbreaking."

Between the burglary and the battery theft, the losses are around $10,000.