'They tried to execute her' | Relative of 18-year-old girl shot in the neck shares details about attack

Police are searching for an 18-year-old girl in connection with the shooting of Dan Garza's niece, who was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of an 18-year-old girl who was shot in the neck is now speaking out. The shooting happened Tuesday night not far from I-10, north of downtown.

Dan Garza describes how a late-night dinner outside with a relative turned into a disaster. His niece, Darleen Garza, was shot following an argument of some sort along Greencrest Drive near Vance Jackson Road just before 9:30 p.m.

“So they were eating McDonald’s and then there was a car parked a couple of houses down there,” Dan said.

The car, described by police as a dark-colored sedan, drove down Greencrest Drive in front of the home where Dan lives. At the time, Darleen was hanging out with family inside another vehicle.

Dan claims one of the individuals inside the approaching vehicle was an 18-year-old ex-love interest of a guy Darleen knows.

Dan recalls hearing the gunshots as he was inside the house. He saw Darleen walking with her hand up to her neck.

“They didn’t just try to hurt her, they tried to execute her,” Dan said. “She had moved her hand and then had a hole the size of a nickel.”

That’s when Dan called 911 and followed the instructions of the operator to stop the bleeding.

“I had to pinch the hole closed and wrap a towel around her neck,” he said.

San Antonio Police are looking for an 18-year-old female suspect believed to be involved in the shooting.

“I feel real bad for you because the cops are going to catch you, and you’re real young,” Dan said.

Darleen was taken to University Hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening. She’s now recovering from her injuries while surrounded by family.