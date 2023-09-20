'They took my son' | Mother of murdered Atascosa County man speaks out after two suspects arrested

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of murder suspect 18-year-old Cason Cash Raymond, who's smiling while in cuffs flanked by law enforcement.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Maria Leon felt disgusted and relieved when looking at the picture of her son’s suspected killer in custody Tuesday night.

“The one that they arrested last night, he was laughing like it’s a joke. It’s not a joke. There’s nothing funny about the whole situation,” Leon said.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media the arrests of two individuals charged with the murder of 22-year-old Ricky Bernal Jr.

Bernal was found shot to death at his home off Big Leaf Road in Atascosa County on Aug. 19.

Authorities say a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of 18-year-old Cason Cash Raymond. Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators and the Bexar County Sheriffs Office worked together to arrest Cash at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s south side.

Joseph Saiz, 20, also charged with Bernal’s murder, has been locked up at Atascosa County jail since last week.

Leon just wants to know why her son was targeted; answers she hopes to find out during the criminal trial.

“This really has hurt my family really bad. They took my son – I go from five kids to four kids. It’s just not right,” Leon said. “I really do believe in signs and I’ve been seeing signs yesterday and I think that he’s like mom you all got him.”

