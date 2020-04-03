SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is ramping up efforts to track down two men accused of domestic violence before they can do any more harm.

Police are asking the public for help finding Ricardo Bautista, 41, and Keith Corley, 38. Both are accused in separate domestic violence incidents involving firearms.

The push to locate the men comes on the heels of the death of 43-year-old Marisela Cadena. Cadena’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Munoz, showed up Friday morning at the Subway where Cadena worked, shot her repeatedly and then ran from the scene. Cadena later died from her injuries.

Police found Munoz’s body near the Subway restaurant Tuesday night. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Munoz died from a gunshot wound to the head, though they were unable to say whether it was self-inflicted or how long he had been dead.

“What makes these individuals so dangerous is they just don't have any regard for human life or the law,” said San Antonio Police Lieutenant Jesse Salame.

Salame said much like Munoz, Bautista also showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s job with a gun. A police report for the incident states Bautista showed up at his ex’s job around noon Feb. 23 ad opened fire on her while she was in her car and continued to shoot as she got out of her car and ran.

“Fortunately, his gun malfunctioned,” Salame said. “But he caught up to her and he didn't care who was there. He didn't care that police were on the way.

“If he would have been able to shoot her and kill her, there's no doubt in my mind that he would have done that.”

The report goes on to say Bautista chased the woman through a building, knocked her down, put the gun to her head and pulled the trigger, but the gun again malfunctioned. The report states Bautista pointed the gun at anyone who tried to intervene.

“Anybody that's willing to do that at a public place in front of all of her coworkers obviously has no regard for anybody's life,” Salame said. “That is somebody that's very, very dangerous and that's someone that we need to get off the streets as soon as possible.”

Bautista took off after pistol whipping the woman.

Police are also looking for Corley in a separate and unrelated incident also involving a firearm.

The report states the victim in Corley’s case went to an apartment to retrieve someone’s belongings when Corley , who wasn’t supposed to be at the apartment, began arguing with the woman. Police said Corley punched the woman, pulled her hair, vandalized her car as she tried to leave but not before shooting at her.

“Somebody knows where they're at,” Salame said of the two suspects. “They've got family members. They've got relatives. Maybe you don't know the extent of what they told you happened. Maybe you don't know that they're wanted, but they are wanted.”

Salame said anyone who sees the individuals or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

While the department is constantly building on the services it makes available for survivors of domestic violence, Salame said domestic violence continues to be a problem.

He said that’s why it’s important Corley and

“The men, predominantly, who are committing these acts have also shown no fear,” he said. “They have shown no fear of the law. They've shown no fear of the welfare for any for anybody, not even themselves at this point.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.