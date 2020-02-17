SAN ANTONIO — A green cross stands at the intersection of Lee Hall Street and Audubon Drive. It's decorated with flowers for Ricardo Sanchez, feet away from where the 29-year-old was last seen alive.

An affidavit states Sanchez was the victim of an aggravated assault involving an ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend on Feb. 16, 2017. Family members said they hadn't seen Sanchez or his vehicle since that time.

On Feb. 20, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a passerby found 29-year-old Ricardo Sanchez's body near Calaveras Lake located on Highway 181 near Richter Road. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed he died from a gunshot wound and it was ruled a homicide.

It's been three years and no arrests have been made.

Angelic Barron is the mother of Sanchez's youngest child, who was just two months old when his father died.

"It changed my family dramatically. I have to go to work every day and provide for my son all by myself when he had a dad who was an electrician; he helped people. He was a good guy and they took his life," Barron said.

Barron set up the memorial for Sanchez. She wants people to see his face and know his story. And she wants answers.

"I don't know why they did this to him. They should've never did this to him (sic) because now I'm not going to stop," Sanchez said. "I'm not going to stop until they go to jail. These people, they need to go to jail."

She holds on to Sanchez's 9-year-old nephew, Julian. Julian used to spend a lot of time with his uncle. He wants justice for the man he looked up to.

"He used to take us everywhere," Julian said. "We live without him every day and that scars us for life."

They're still learning to live with this pain as they find the strength to keep going. Barron said she won't have closure until an arrest has been made.

"Please, help me," Barron said. "I just want the people to come forward and say what they did or if anybody saw anything to just say what they saw."

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at (210)224-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Ricardo Sanchez. Information can also be sent by email to the Homicide Unit at homicide@sanantonio.gov.

