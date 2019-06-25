ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police arrested a man after they said he attempted to break into a second-story apartment in the early morning hours Monday.

Orange Police responded to the call in the 2800 block of Sunset Drive at 1:10 a.m. Monday, June 24, according to a police report. A woman told police she woke up to a man inside her apartment, the report said. She screamed at him to leave and called police.

Anthony Reed, 32, was arrested and charged with burglary and evading arrest.

Police said when they arrived, a man with no shirt and grey shorts tried to run from them on the sidewalk. They chased him and he allegedly refused to stop.

One of the officers drew his Taser and ordered him to stop, but he kept going south in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The officer caught up to him and ordered him on the ground. He allegedly complied after the officer threatened to use the Taser several times.

The woman told the officers she wanted Reed to stay away from her apartment. A teenage girl also told police she saw the man enter the apartment after breaking the window, and police noted the broken glass inside the apartment and shattered window pane.

Reed admitted to not being on the lease of the apartment, the officer said.

Reed was taken to the Orange County jail charged with burglary of a habitation and evading arrest. His bonds total $25,000.

