Texas Rangers, Silsbee Police looking for new leads in death of woman nearly 35 years ago

Following her death no viable leads were ever developed by investigators.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are looking into the unsolved murder of a 26-year-old Silsbee woman who was found at her home nearly 35 years ago.

A friend of Caroline Susan Bolen, 26, found her dead at her Silsbee home on July 28, 1988 according to news release from the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers' Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program and the Silsbee Police Special Assignments Unit reopened her case in 2019, according to the release.

Following her death, police and the Texas Rangers investigated but no viable leads were ever developed the release said.

"We are now pursuing new leads based on old evidence using today's technology," Texas Ranger Brandon Bess told 12News on Wednesday morning.

When the friend found her body in the 1200 block of Cooks Rd her 5-year-old son was also at the home according to reports from the Silsbee Bee at the time.

Her death was suspicious but was not initially ruled a homicide according to reports from the Bee.

Bolen, who worked as a microfile processor at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, had gone bowling the night before she was found dead the newspaper reported in 1988. She had been living at the residence for about two weeks after moving from Lumberton according to the Bee's reporting.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call Silsbee Police SAU Investigator Justin Holt at 409-385-3714 or Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Texas Rangers website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.