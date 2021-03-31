Texas Rangers now leading investigation after Dimmit County Deputy shot

The Dimmit County Sheriff's Office said the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

BIG WELLS, Texas — Shell casings scattered across a South Texas highway show the aftermath of two shootouts involving a man on the run from federal agents.

U.S. Marshal’s said the suspect escaped from a halfway house on March 2, and they’ve been looking for him ever since.

On Tuesday night, Dimmit County Deputy Joshua Garcia caught up with the suspect off Highway 85 in Big Wells.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said the man shot at Deputy Garcia multiple times, hitting him at least once in the lower abdomen below his vest.

The suspect then drove off, until authorities said he lost control on a curve a short time later and rolled his vehicle.

Officials said Boyd and another deputy caught up with the suspect and more shots were fired, after they said the man pointed a gun at the officers.

The suspect was taken to the hospital; the extent of his injuries is still unclear.

Boyd said he was taken into custody, and no word yet on what charges he’s facing.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Texas Rangers.

As for Deputy Garcia’s condition, The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook early Wednesday morning that said Garcia is expected to make a full recovery.