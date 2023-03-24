Wanted man shot dead by law enforcement at hotel near downtown; Texas Rangers investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

It happened at the Double Tree Hilton in the 500 block of W Cesar Chavez just before noon Friday.

Sergeant Mata said law enforcement received information that the suspect, who was a 46-year-old man wanted out of New Braunfels, was at the Double Tree Hotel in the parking garage.

When law enforcement officials found the suspect, he was shot. Officials did not reveal any other information about what led up to the shooting. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was originally wanted on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

