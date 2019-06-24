A woman told police her sister confessed that "demons told her to sacrifice her son" and begged for her forgiveness shortly before an 8-year-old boy was found dead Sunday morning inside an RV in Irving, an arrest warrant alleges.

The boy was identified as Joevani De La Pena by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Officers found Joevani's body when they responded to a call from the boy's aunt, Maria Garcia, around 7:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane.

Garcia said she believed her sister, Tisha Sanchez, suffocated the child with a pillow, the warrant says.

Shortly after Garcia's call, Sanchez also called police to report she believed her son was dead. The boy was found on a bed inside the RV, which was parking in the backyard of the home.

Garcia told police Sanchez told her that "demons told her to sacrifice her son" just before they both called police that morning.

Sanchez faces a capital murder charge. She remains in the Irving jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

More on WFAA:



