SAN ANTONIO — The FBI says it is searching for a 24-year-old Hispanic man born in Midland who is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child in California.

According to FBI officials, Jose Navarrete Jr. was charged in Sacramento County, California, but was last seen in the Lone Star State. Officials say he is believed to currently be in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona or Mexico.

Navarette has hazel eyes with black hair, weighs about 172 pounds and stands 5 feet 11. The FBI says it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information as to Navarette's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Sacramento FBI agents at (916)746-7000, or San Antonio FBI at (210)225-6741. You can also submit anonymous tips at tips.fbi.gov.