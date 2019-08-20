LAREDO, Texas — The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas announced that Daniel Farhan Nimri, 26, has been ordered to prison in Laredo federal court after admitting to a three-city carjacking spree.

The incident took place April 6, 2015, beginning in Houston, passing through San Antonio and ending in Laredo, authorities said.

A woman had loaded groceries in her van in an HEB parking lot in Houston. Nimri climbed in and pushed the driver out of the van and fled to San Antonio, authorities said.

He parked at an apartment complex and saw another woman walking towards her car. He rushed to her, grabbed her keys and stole her car, driving to a truck stop in Laredo, police said.

Authorities said his next attack was on a man fueling an SUV. Nimri hit the man over the head with a baseball bat and drove away in the vehicle. Witnesses reported the incident and police were able to stop him in North Laredo.

Carjacking Spree Sends Texas Man to Federal Prison LAREDO, Texas - A 26-year-old Houston man been ordered to prison in Laredo federal court after admitting to a three-city carjacking spree, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick. Daniel Farhan Nimri pleaded guilty March 18, 2019, admitting he committed a one-day, three-city carjacking spree that began in Houston and ended in Laredo.

Nimri pleaded guilty on March 18. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña ruled a 60-month-sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Nimri has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be later determined.

RELATED: San Antonio Uber driver after being shot, carjacked: 'I'm not taking anything for granted'

RELATED: Carjacker beaten to death after stealing vehicle with small kids inside, police say